Home building company loses contracting license in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A home building company will no longer be permitted to work in Montgomery County after violations and complaints from several homeowners over the years.

According to a press release, the company named JRK Contractors lost its contracting license after a battle with the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection back in 2018. Some homeowners filed complaints of ‘Serious building deficiencies’ with newly built homes. After investigation, the OCP revoked the company’s license under a repeated violations code. JRK filed several appeals, however the court recently ruled in favor of Montgomery County.

This ruling means that the company cannot build new homes in the county. Office of Consumer Protection Director, Eric Friedman said, “The purchase of a new home is particularly the largest single purchase a consumer will make. This is action that we take first and foremost to protect consumers and to make sure that all builders have an equal and level playing field.”

WDVM reached out to JRK Contractors, but they were not available for comment.

