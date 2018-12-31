Holiday horse-drawn carriages garner support and opposition Video

Frederick, Md - For the Lambert family, farming and raising animals has been a family affair for generations.

"I was born and raised right here on the farm. So, this is what I’ve done my whole life, taking care of animals everyday," explained Donnie Lambert, co-owner of Lambert’s Carriage Company.

And for the last six years, the holiday season brings them one of their favorite jobs, which they say is in partnership with the City of Frederick , operating the horse-drawn carriages through the downtown area for hundreds of people.

"People that really don't have an opportunity to see and touch and experience a horse, or carriage ride. So we're excited to do so and we've enjoyed it since," said co-owner of Lambert’s Carriage Company, Jessica Lambert.

But this year has seen an even greater clash between those in support of the Lambert family, and activists against the practice of horse-drawn carriage rides.

"It shouldn't be a holiday tradition. These animals should not be out on the streets, they shouldn't be enslaved, they shouldn't be exploited and abused the way they're being exploited and abused," explained animal rights activist, Michael Boyer.

Boyer and dozens of fellow activists have organized protests during many of the series of carriage rides that begin in November and continue through December.

Jessica says that, as a certified veterinarian, allegations of abuse go against her teachings.

"I work as a large animal vet. I see and care for my horses to the greatest standard of care that I know. We do all the preventative maintenance, vaccinations, de-worming, hoof care,” Lambert said.

Protesters continue to unite in crowds, carrying signs and chanting for what they call an exploitation of the four horses that pull the carriages.

"They are obviously easily spooked, the exhaust, the payment. It’s not 1850 there are other ways of transportation," Boyer argued.

Lambert and her family continue to stand behind the seasonal experience, they say it's not about the money they make from the rides, and instead they say it’s about the people.

"We’ll probably never get our money back, but this is something that Jessica and I like, and love to do. It's just an amazing, and we just get such a good feeling from doing it. And we're going to keep doing it," said Donnie.

"We’ll be back next year when they kick it off again the first week of November,” Boyer said.

Boyer adds that he looks forward to conversations with city officials about the horse-drawn carriages.