HKRS Frederick keeping kids in shape with virtual running competition

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The stay at home order requires people to stay 6 feet apart from each other, but it doesn’t stop you from staying active.

The Healthy Kids Running Series of Frederick created a virtual alternative to the usual healthy kids race day experience. HKRS is a program that believes in leading an active healthy lifestyle. It is important that kids remain healthy and active during this time of social distancing.

“Our mission is just to engage communities and families by providing an inclusive use running experience,” said Frederick Area Community Coordinator, Rose Walker. “Inspiring kids to believe in themselves and lead healthy and active lifestyles. ”

This virtual race is a race that can be run or walked from any location you choose. The full list of race dates are listed below.

  • April 19th
  • April 26th
  • May 3rd
  • May 10th
  • May 17th

Children ages 2-14 are encouraged to enter the race. The registration fee is $35. To sign up for a race, click here.

