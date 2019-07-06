Hiker suffering heat exhaustion rescued

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDVM) — A hiker was rescued Saturday morning after coming down with heat exhaustion on a trail in Montgomery County.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer Saturday morning, a hiker at the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park suffered heat exhaustion due to the high temperatures.

The hiker was found on a trail and picked up by a rescue boat before being taken to the Purple Horse Beach.

Authorities advise everyone to keep cool and hydrated.