Hiker suffering heat exhaustion rescued

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDVM) — A hiker was rescued Saturday morning after coming down with heat exhaustion on a trail in Montgomery County.
According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer Saturday morning, a hiker at the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park suffered heat exhaustion due to the high temperatures.
The hiker was found on a trail and picked up by a rescue boat before being taken to the Purple Horse Beach.
Authorities advise everyone to keep cool and hydrated.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App