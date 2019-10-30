Highway Operations to temporarily close Michaels Mill Road

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md., (WDVM) — The Frederick County Office of Highway Operations announced on Tuesday that beginning on or about Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Michaels Mill Road will be closed between Buckeystown Pike (MD 85) and Fingerboard Road (MD 80) for culvert repairs.

The closure period will be from the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for approximately one week, weather permitting. Motorists are asked to use Fingerboard Road (MD 80) as an alternate route. Department staff has notified emergency personnel and the appropriate local agencies. The county greatly appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation while this project is completed.

For additional information, contact Manager David Stonesifer, Office of Highway Operations, at 301-600-1564 or via e-mail at CStonesifer@FrederickCountyMD.gov.

A list of current road closures can be found here.