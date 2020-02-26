High school graduation rates drop across Maryland

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland State Department of Education’s annual report card shows that Maryland high schools saw a dip in overall graduation rates. In 2019, 86.86 percent of students graduated compared to 87.12 percent in 2018.

Counties in Central and Western Maryland saw changes in their high schools’ graduating classes.

Compared to 2018’s rates, Montgomery County saw a .31 percent increase in its percentage of students graduating. Frederick County saw a decrease of about half a percent, Washington saw a 1.73 percent decrease, Allegany County saw a .19 percent increase, while Garrett County saw a larger increase of nearly two and a half percent.

Garrett County is home to around 3,800 students, while Montgomery County remains the largest school district in the state, with over 160,000 students.

MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith was glad to see the slight increase in graduates.

In a statement, he wrote, “we are pleased to see our graduation rate on the rise. Nearly all of our student groups showed an increase in both the percentage graduating and the actual number of students graduating.”

In the statement, Smith mentioned disparities in academic outcomes for students of different groups. It’s a trend across the state.

Nearly 97 percent of Asian students are graduating, along with 93.35 percent of White students, and 84.31 percent of Black students. Hispanic and Latino students saw the largest gap, with only 72.38 percent of students graduating in 2019.

The State Department of Education says enrollment in Maryland’s public schools reached an all-time high in 2019, with nearly 900,000 students.