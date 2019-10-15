High school-aged girls learn the possibilities of STEM careers

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Mathematics Day at Hood College explores the array of arithmetic in everyday life and how the field should become more female-oriented.

“Unfortunately in the United States, there’s still a leaky pipeline of women in STEM,” explained assistant professor of mathematics at Hood College and coordinator for the event, Jill Tysse.

According to the Smithsonian Science Center, although women made up more than half of all professional workers in 2015, they made up only about 24-percent of computer and math professionals.

“I think that girls sometimes feel like math is hard, or even any student just thinks math is hard and its a scary thing to go into and a day like this really shows them it’s really not,” explained Oakdale High School teacher, Courtney Grissen.

On Tuesday morning, about 90 female students hailing from each of the 10 county high schools gathered at Hood College to learn how math can be used in various careers like data encryption, medicine, and biology.

Teaching them were fellow females in STEM.

“We were looking at bio-diversity and using a simulation with M&M’s. You can use math in so many different ways that it’s not just about sitting with complex math equations and proofs. It actually is applicable to everyday life,” explained assistant professor of biology at Hood College, Georgette Jones.

10th grader at Oakdale High School, Zoe Lachewitz, says she’s interested in working with numbers, but seeing how math can work with other disciplines was a new sum of ideas.

“It was really interesting to see just how math works in the real world and how you can pursue a career in math, but also pursue a career in science and how those interests work together,” said Lachewitz.

Hood College has hosted mathematics day on campus for the last seventeen years.