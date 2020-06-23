Helping elderly residents “age with attitude” in a digital world

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — They call it “Aging with Attitude,” Senior Planet Montgomery uses technology to change the way seniors age, during isolation.

“Seniors have been very isolated from the rest of the population before the crisis happened,” said founder, Dr. Thomas Kamber. “There’s extensive research showing 20% and 30% of older adults expressing social isolation and technology just compounds that. “

Seniors residents in Montgomery County can take free online classes to learn how to use technology to help themselves, learn to Skype, and CashApp, which not only helps them socially, but it impacts their health as well.

“Isolation itself can lead to real consequences for people morbidity and mortality, so if people are shut in their apartments for six weeks or more so psychological and psychical effects will begin to manifest,” said Dr. Kamber.

Aging with attitude, thriving in today’s digital age.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM