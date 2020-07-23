Heavy storms sweeps through region causing damage in Montgomery County

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — Heavy storms caused a very busy afternoon for Montgomery County on Wednesday. First responders said they responded to nearly a hundred calls just within a three hour period.
The storm swept through our region between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. There were several areas hit with storm damage that knocked multiple trees and wires down and caused power outages. Fire and rescue officials say during a typical day they might respond to 300 calls for service on average.
