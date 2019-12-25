Heavy police presence in Damascus on Christmas morning

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) — Damascus residents woke up to dozens of police and fire and rescue units speeding through town on Christmas morning.

Eyewitnesses tell WDVM that they saw dozens of units, including armored trucks, outside of a house on Kemptown Road near the Montgomery and Frederick County line.

We have a reporter on the scene working with Montgomery County Police to confirm exact details of what happened. This story is developing and will be updated as we receive more information.