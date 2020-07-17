Health department warns of “No Shorts” street drug linked to gangrene

The Frederick County Health Department is alerting the public of the street drug known as “No Shorts” and its harmful effects.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Health Department is warning of a street drug with unknown substances and its harmful effects.

The Behavioral Health Services Division has received reports of deep tissue injuries leading to gangrene after people injected what they believe to be heroin, known by the street name, “No Shorts.”

Gangrene refers to the death of body tissue due to either a lack of blood flow or a serious bacterial infection. Gangrene commonly affects the extremities, including your toes, fingers and limbs, but it can also occur in your muscles and internal organs

Officials are uncertain of what the drug’s gel capsule contains.

The injury starts as a small purplish discoloration where injected, health official say, and progresses to an open wound. Anyone experiencing any similarities to this should seek medical attention.

According to a press release, the Frederick County Health Department Behavioral Health Service’s Syringe Services Program has a nurse on-site every Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 300B Scholl’s Lane, Frederick, Maryland to provide education, wound assessment and supplies.

For more information on how to access sterile syringes, other injection equipment or wound care supplies, visit the health department website.

