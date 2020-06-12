Health and Human services meets to discuss county response to COVID-19

SLIVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – Conducted online and streamed to the public, Montgomery County’s Health & Human Services Committee met with the Department of Health and Human Services, IMPACT Silver Spring and group home service providers to discuss the county’s response to zip codes highly impacted by COVID-19 and group homes for the developmentally disabled.

Executive Director of Impact Silver Spring Jayne Park says testing sites requiring doctor referrals and a car for drive thru testing are among the many barriers for communities without access to those kind of amenities.

“We’ve really been hanging in this situation of none of these testing responses working for the community and it’s just been so frustrating and heartbreaking at the same time,” Park said. “Because we’re seeing the impact it’s been having on real lives in addition to the public health risk.”

Delegate Lorig Charkoudian of the 20th District was a part of the conversation and said she is seeing lower income areas disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

“It’s the incredible suffering and the targeted way in which the suffering is happening in our communities,” Charkoudian said. “I’m worried about all the vulnerable communities in this county and it’s my job to be particularly worried about the ones I represent.”

According to the HHS committee, of Montgomery county’s 12,818 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on June 8th, four of the top five zip codes in terms of number of are located in the East county/Down county area.

The department is seeking county intervention for streamlined status updates on testing, case managers to help the public access resources, increased mobile testing and expanded partnerships with community organizations.

