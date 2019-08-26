Harvest Moon Festival celebrates music and culture

This year's Harvest Moon Festival featured singers and dancers representing cultures from around the world.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – The city of Silver Spring brought the beat to the street Sunday afternoon.

Performers from across the country came together to perform as the Polyphony Marimba and played tunes from the African country of Zimbabwe. The group was excited to share their music and teach locals about Zimbabwean culture.

“Sometimes we give financially to people in Zimbabwe. Just bringing ourselves to events like this, we bring attention to the country and culture of Zimbabwe,” said Karyna Swing, a member of the group and an advocate for change in Zimbabwe.

The American group has members from as far away as New Mexico and Idaho who traveled to perform Sunday.