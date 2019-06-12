Harrisburg man arrested in Ocean City stabbing case

The incident happened early Sunday morning on the Boardwalk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — A suspect in the stabbing of two teenagers in Ocean City, Maryland has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, according to Ocean City Police.

19-year-old Harold Rafael Nunez-Dominguez of Harrisburg is charged with two counts of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

The police chief said he credits surveillance footage and vigilant hotel employees with the quick identification of the suspect.

He now waits to be extradited from Pennsylvania to Maryland.

