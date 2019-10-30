Hamrick and Buehrer, re-elected for Thurmont Commissioner

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — Election Day 2019 has come and gone in the Town of Thurmont, and now the final count is in.
Bill Buehrer and Wes Hamrick will remain in office for another term as commissioners. Five candidates ran for two seats on this year’s municipal elections. Here’s the break down of the numbers:
- Wes Hamrick — 379
- Bill Buehrer — 212
- Sabrina Massett — 179
- Elliot Jones — 126
- Kenneth Oland –121
The commissioners currently serve four-year term limits.
