Hagerstown man arrested in Montgomery County on child porn charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man has been arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography

Hugo Arce, 40, was arrested by the Maryland State Police (MSP) at his relative’s residence in Montgomery County.

According to MSP, investigations began in September after discovering actively shared child pornography files. Further investigations allowed troopers to pinpoint the source of the files to a Montgomery County residence where a preliminary review of the suspect’s electronics revealed the pornography.