Habitat for Humanity finds a new home

Beginning in April, the non-profit will have a new office space

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County is used to building homes for others, but soon enough they’ll have a new home of their own.

The non-profit is moving their offices from East Church Street to less than a half mile away on South Wisner Street.

The change comes after their current location was selected to house a new recovery high school through the Phoenix Foundation of Maryland and with support of the Ausherman Family Foundation.

After two months of searching, the organization settled on a newly renovated location that boasts about 3,400 square feet of space, and most importantly, remains in the downtown area.

“Since 1993 when we were established, we’ve been downtown. So we wanted to stay in the area so this location, right along Carroll Creek, helps us stay connected to downtown Frederick, helps us stay connected to a vital part of the community,” explained executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County, Ron Cramer.

The office will house about ten employees and several construction equipment items. The new space will be open beginning in April.