Guru Nanak Foundation holds blood drive to honor lives lost

The Guru Nanak Foundation, a non-profit organizaiton, held a blood drive today in Silver Spring.
 
Members from this non-profit and others gave blood to save lives. The GNFA says they also hosted this blood drive to honor lives lost for the Sikh resistance movement. They partnered up with Inova hospital to make Sunday possible.
 
Taylor Veto from the Inova Fairfax hospital said that blood at hospitals are low at the moment and this event was appreciated.

