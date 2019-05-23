Grilling tips for Memorial Day weekend

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Frederick County, Md - Before heating up those grills for Memorial Day weekend, fire officials are asking you to keep some safety tips in mind.

Fire marshals say before igniting the heat, check for leaks on your propane gas connection.

To prevent a burst of flames on ignition, clean off grease and fat buildups from the grates and keep the grill lid open.

Most importantly, officials say grills should be at least 15 feet away from your home, fence or deck railings.

"The biggest thing that we run into is people igniting those grills too close to combustibles. Whether they have it up against the back of their house, they have it on their deck- they catch the railing on fire, or even fences now; the garage, the shed, anything like that," explained Frederick County Fire Marshal, Kenny Poole.