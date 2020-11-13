Grant application period opens for Frederick County food service establishments

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Maryland will be distributing 2 million dollars in grants to help the hard-hit food service industry.

Restaurants, caterers, food trucks, bakeries, and craft beverage makers can start applying for Frederick County food service grants November 13th at 8am.

Grant funds can be used for:

Working capital

Equipment purchases

Infrastructure improvements

Carryout technology

Purchasing PPE

Applications will be accepted through 3pm on November 23rd. For details on how to apply, visit their website.