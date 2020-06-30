Grand jury indicts Maryland police officer on misconduct charge

The police officer is accused of revealing confidential information related to an active investigation

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A police officer in Maryland is accused of divulging confidential information to a commercial sex worker.

Corporal Ivan Mendez with the Prince George’s County Police Department was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury and is facing one count of misconduct in office, police said. According to a press release, Mendez allegedly told the sex worker information regarding an active police investigation. He was also paying the person for sexual acts, police said.

Mendez is currently suspended from the police department since April 2019, which is when the department said it first learned of the allegations.

“It is important for the community to know that once a fellow officer was made aware of the allegations against Mendez, the Internal Affairs Division was immediately notified. The officer’s police powers were then suspended and he remains suspended. We then brought our investigation to the State’s Attorney Office for consideration of charges. All allegations of criminal misconduct by our officers are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. Officers who break the law have no place in this agency.” Interim Police Chief Hector Velez in a press release on June 30, 2020

Police said Mendez joined the Prince George’s County Police Department in 2009 and was working in the Bureau of Investigation when he was suspended.

Anyone with relevant information on Mendez is asked to call the Internal Affairs Division at 301-352-1200.

