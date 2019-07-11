Governor Larry Hogan accused of third violation for illegal campaign donations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Democratic Party (MDP) filed yet another complaint to the State Board of Elections against Republican Governor Larry Hogan Thursday for allegedly accepting over $200,000 worth of illegal donations during his 2018 campaign cycle.

“How can you trust an elected official that takes in illegal donations to lead?” The Executive Director for the Maryland Democratic Party, Ben Smith, commented to WDVM a few weeks ago. https://www.localdvm.com/news/governor-larry-hogan-slammed-with-allegations-of-illegal-campaign-donations/

According to MDP, the new alleged “illegal” $200,000 in campaign donations comes from private LLCs that claimed to be separate entities so that they would not violate the $6,000 campaign donation limit. However, MDP says these LLCs have similar addresses and businesses, meaning it’s all one big scam to create a loophole in an age-old State Finance Law for campaigns.

The MDP says if these LLCs are found to have “80% or more of the same ownership structure” then it is indeed a violation and could mean the $200,000 has to be returned to contributors.

Previously, the Governor has been accused of accepting money from 96 donors that exceeded the $6,000 maximum limit during his campaign. This is why the MDP claimed a violation for this instance before they dug deeper and came up with the new violation complaint.

Hogan’s office could not be reached for comment on this matter but, the Governor’s lawyer, Chris Ashby, issued a response in an email. “There is zero legal basis for this complaint. It is nothing but a media stunt,” he writes, “The Hogan Campaign fully complied with the requirements of Maryland law. We are moving the Board of Elections to dismiss the complaint immediately.”

MDP says the Board of Elections is still reviewing their complaints and hope the Board can get to the bottom of this.