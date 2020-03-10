Governor Hogan confirms 3 new coronavirus cases, sixth case for state

ANNAPOLIS, Md (WDVM)– Maryland Governor Larry Hogan held a press conference Monday after announcing 3 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Gov. Hogan held a briefing at the State House to discuss Maryland’s response to now 6 confirmed cases in the state.

“Things will ramp up that with the expanded testing we should expect to see higher numbers, that this is spreading that this is going to shift from containment to trying to deal with the situation on the ground,” said Governor Hogan.

Hogan said the three additional confirmed cases come from Harford, Montgomery, and Prince George counties.

“One of the pieces of advice that came from the secretary of HHS is that older people and people with compromised health situations should avoid attending large events,” said Governor Hogan.

With four Montgomery county residents testing positive for the virus, County Executive Marc Elrich has been working closely the state to make sure that the necessary resources are available.

“We’ve been working to make sure we’re coordinating with the state and that we’re getting the information we need from the state we’ve had a good working relationship,” said Elrich.

Governor Hogan announced that there will be a coronavirus response team that will advise the administration on critical health and emergency decisions as it unfolds.

“This is the time like none other in Maryland a place with some of the best global resources on these issues that we have to meet with one another united, standing firm, and acting in a smart fashion to make sure that every member in our community is comfortable,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Governor Hogan signed emergency legislation that will allow Maryland to use $50 million of special state funding to address the coronavirus.