Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Awarded Over $6 Million to Continue Expanding Apprenticeships

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor announced that the Maryland Department of Labor has received $6 million for a state apprenticeship expansion grant.

In honor of National Apprenticeship Week which ends tomorrow, Maryland was awarded this grant to further invest in registered apprenticeship sponsors, employers, and apprentices.

Maryland already is a national leader in workforce development with a record of more than 11-thousand apprenticeships.

This grant will help the state continue to grow talented and well-trained workers that aide in our economic recovery.

For more information about apprenticeship opportunities in Maryland, visit the website.