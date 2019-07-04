Gov. Hogan to withhold $245 million in funding

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland said he would withhold $245 million of funding that was initially “fenced off” in the state’s budget for public programs.

At a board of public works meetings on July 3, Hogan cited a $961 million deficit as a reason for being unable to provide the funding to programs and projects such as school construction, transit development and raises for correctional officers.

According to Hogan, with the current spending behaviors in Annapolis, Maryland is projected to have an $18.7 billion deficit in the next five years.

“Most of the money for these programs was funded in our budget,” said Hogan, “but was then cut by the legislature to spend on other things, and their actions jeopardized the funding for many important and worthwhile programs.”

In a statement urging Hogan to reconsider, Maryland Senate President Thomas Miller said,

The bipartisan budget passed by the legislature was balanced and did not alter the structural deficit any differently than in the governor’s originally proposed budget.

Among the funds being withheld includes a prescription drug affordability board, funding for rape test kits and youth summer jobs.