Gov. Hogan introduces bill starting Maryland public schools after Labor Day

(WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan introduced legislation that would require all Maryland public school systems to start classes after Labor Day.

This comes after the general assembly voted not to have a universal start date for students. Many counties started school before and after Labor Day. The Universal School Start Act will also require students to complete 180 days which are required under state law. Hogan signed an executive order back in 2016 but that has since been overturned.

Hogan said in a tweet Thursday, “Today we introduced the universal school start act of 2020 which will repeal the legislature’s misguided 2019 bill, and return our state to what the citizens actually want, and have been demanding for years: the return of the school start to after labor day.”