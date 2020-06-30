Gov. Hogan and State Superintendent announce $210 million towards education

So far, Hogan has committed $255 million in federal funding to go towards education

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — To ensure that more students have access to remote learning and tutoring initiatives for at-risk students, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) and State Superintendent, Karen Salmon, announced $210 million to go towards education.

“For six straight years, we have provided historically high state funding for our schools, while fighting for more accountability for Maryland parents, teachers, and taxpayers, and working to achieve better results for our children,” said Governor Hogan. “Education has been, and will continue to be, our administration’s highest priority. While many states have already seen significant cuts and layoffs, in Maryland, we are going to do everything we possibly can to level-fund K-12 education.”

$100 million will go towards remote learning enhancements

$100 million will be targeted tutoring initiatives

$10 million dollars for rural broadband

In a press release, Hogan said that education has been and will continue to be his administrations highest priority.

“Long-standing gaps in educational opportunity and access have been further exposed and widened by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Superintendent Salmon. “Our goal with these resources is to give local school systems the support and flexibility to help ensure that students most impacted during the crisis receive intense focus and priority in our recovery efforts. I want to thank the governor for recognizing the importance of these initiatives as we work to support our students, educators, parents, and community partners.”

So far, Hogan has committed $255 million in federal funding to go towards education.