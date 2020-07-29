Goodwill locations to close temporarily for modifications

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — As Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley completes a merger, several stores in the area will temporarily close for changes.

The Frederick-based company recently combined operations with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona.

Beginning this week, several stores will close for modifications including reorganizing merchandise, updates to their point of sales system and training for staff members.

“Shoppers will notice slight changes in store and more weekly sales,” said Amy Lyons, director of marketing at Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley.

Temporary closings include:

Westminster (200 Baltimore Blvd.) and Frederick – Willowdale (101 Willowdale Dr.)Closing on July 20, 2020 and reopening on July 27, 2020

Eldersburg (1346 Liberty Rd.) and Hampstead (721 Hanover Pike, Unit 101)Closing on July 27, 2020 and reopening on August 3, 2020

Middletown (805 E. Main St.) and Frederick – Rte 85 (5831 Buckeystown Pike)Closing on August 3, 2020 and reopening on August 10, 2020

Walkersville (8425 Woodsboro Pike) and Thurmont (202 E. Main St.)Closing on August 10, 2020 and reopening on August 17, 2020.

Lyons adds that focus will also be on job training.

“We’re also looking at how we provide more career services within those locations: resume writing, anything that individuals need to get back to work in this area which is very important right now especially during the pandemic,” Lyons explained.

