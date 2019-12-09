Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley opens new distribution center for online sales

Shopgoodwill.com partners with Give Box Back to encourage reuse of cardboard shipping boxes and unused items

FREDRICK, Md. (WDVM) — Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley (GIMV) opened a new distribution center in Frederick that’s feeding into the trend of online sales.

On Thursday, GIMV opened a new 109,000 sq. ft. the facility that partners with Give Back Box.

Give Back Box works with online retailers, like Amazon and Nordstrom, and encourages shoppers to reuse their shipping boxes to donate items that will be sold on Goodwill’s online platform, shopgoodwill.com.

“We’re giving a cardboard box another life. We then get that cardboard here, send it to recyclers, and of course, the products that are inside of that have an extended life,” explained GIMV CEO and President, Michael Meyer.

The thousands of donations are collected and sorted at the new distribution center before being shipped across the country.

Goodwill officials say the new center currently employs about 70 people and even more are projected to be hired in the future.

“By the end of 2020 that will lead to 100, and then by the end of 2024, we expect this to employ upwards of 400 individuals, processing these goods for us,” Meyer said.

Meyer adds that the Give Back Box program contributes to about 2,000 new inventory items daily.