Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley announces potential merger with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –A potential merger is in the works with Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley and Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona.

“A merger of our two organizations would allow us to provide a deeper level of service to a greater number of people, at a time when Goodwill’s services are needed more than ever,” said Tim O’Neal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona. “By leveraging resources, we will be able to strengthen our collective impact and help more people get back on their feet and back to work.”

The Frederick-based company operates eight stores throughout Carroll and Frederick county while the Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona operates over 90 retail and donation locations.

“We are very excited about the possibility of bringing our two organizations together in order to better serve job seekers and build more qualified and skilled workforces in our respective regions,” said Michael Meyer, Chief Executive Officer of Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, Inc.

Officials said by potentially combining the two organizations, they will be able to provide more service to a great number of people.

“What we are hoping for the merger will do for us to provide more career growth for our employees here in the region,” said Amy Lyons, Director of Marketing for Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley. “As well as provide more career services also expand our retail footprint.”

Officials are hoping to announce more information sometime in July.