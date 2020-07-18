Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley and Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona complete merger

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — It is complete! The Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona and Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley have official merged.

The two organizations will now combine operations which they say will help them leverage resources and strengthen their impact on residents in both Maryland and Arizona. The joint organization will now operate nearly 100 stores, one clearance outlet, seven career centers, a large e-commerce presence, and veterans initiatives: all with the sole purpose of helping people get back on their feet, Goodwill says.

“We’re going to be able to better serve here, we’re going to be able to bring more stores to more communities, more career services to more communities, and we’ll be able to expand our resources here and also provide more job training and opportunities for our own employees,” said Marketing Director, Amy Lyons.

The Goodwill will have 4,200 employees and operate under the motto, “To help people find dignity through the power of work.”

