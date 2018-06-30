FREDERICK, Md. - In Frederick County, Maryland, Route 40 in the City of Frederick is now designated as a new enterprise zone.

The Maryland Department of Commerce made the announcement on Thursday. Route 40 also known as the Golden Mile, is home to around three 350 businesses and around 28 percent of the total commercial area for the city. Mayor Michael O’Connor said that this designation will help create more incentives for other businesses to come to the area.

“The Golden Mile small area plan continues to be a guiding document for the city in terms of what we ultimately hope can happen on the West Side,” continued O’Connor. “It is going to happen in little steps and this enterprise zone designation is one of those steps that can get us to where we want to go."

Since December 2017, Maryland has 36 enterprise zones.

