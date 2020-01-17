GoFundMe set up for the family of Kaitlin Jones

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of 31-year-old Kaitlin Jones.

Jones was found dead last week on the intersection of English Muffin Court and English Muffin Way in Frederick.

Jones’ husband Lamuel Lee Roberts has been arrested in connection with her death.

The page has raised over $10,270 in 3 days. All of the money will go towards a proper burial and the well-being of Kaitlin’s 3 children.

