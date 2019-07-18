Goddard Space Flight Center remembers 1969 moon landing 50 years later

GREENBELT, Md. (WDVM) – This week marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, also known as the 1969 moon landing. NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center is taking a look back at their role in the mission.

“When you hear the audio recordings of the astronauts talking back to earth, all of those recordings came back to antennas on the earth, those messages were sent here to Goddard, and then down to Houston,” said Noah Petro, a research scientist with NASA.

Goddard helped to design the technology that allowed people to watch the moon landing 50 years ago, but it almost didn’t happen.

“There was a lot of debate over the live television signal and package on the lunar lander, it was additional weight and every ounce counted. Wise leaders chose to put it on there. And that’s when the world got to pause for a moment as we put humans on another place outside of the earth,” said Cathy Barclay, deputy manager of space communications.



NASA’s Network Integration Center played an important role in receiving information and data collected from the mission.

“You can get a satellite into space, but unless you can talk to it, it becomes space junk very rapidly. Here in this room, we controlled the networks that provided that information,” said Barclay.

