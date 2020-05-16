Gifting new graduates with sound financial footing

(WDVM) — Graduation season is among us. Many people worry about what they should give the new graduate. How about the gift of financial literacy?

This pandemic has shown us that we should be prepared for anything. Studies show that nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic financial literacy test. Most people are inclined to give cash and gift cards, but most graduates don’t know how to align their spending and savings habits with their values during change or how to navigate banking and credit systems.

SECU Maryland – the state’s largest credit union – is sharing several gift ideas in support of financial literacy and wellness as part of their ongoing commitment to enable the financial well-being of the communities in which they serve.