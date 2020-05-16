Gifting new graduates with sound financial footing

(WDVM) — Graduation season is among us. Many people worry about what they should give the new graduate. How about the gift of financial literacy?
This pandemic has shown us that we should be prepared for anything. Studies show that nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic financial literacy test. Most people are inclined to give cash and gift cards, but most graduates don’t know how to align their spending and savings habits with their values during change or how to navigate banking and credit systems.
SECU Maryland – the state’s largest credit union – is sharing several gift ideas in support of financial literacy and wellness as part of their ongoing commitment to enable the financial well-being of the communities in which they serve.
- Write a personalized note on the inside cover of a helpful finance book that offers basic personal finance knowledge. Our top reading recommendations include Erin Lowry’s “Broke Millennial,” Susan Knox’s “Financial Basics: A Money Management Guide for Students,” Jean Chatzky’s “Money Rules: The Simple Path to Lifelong Security,” Peter Dunn’s “Your Money Life: Your 20s,” “Vicki Robin’s “Your Money, Your Life,” and Cary Siegel’s “Why Didn’t They Teach Me This in School?”
- A year of budgeting software to help the recent graduate better understand their income and expenses so they have a more complete picture of their cash flow and can better identify and articulate their needs.
- Help jumpstart the recent graduate’s emergency fund so they aren’t tempted to turn to pricier financial cushions in an emergency, such as credit cards.
- Offer to pay down debt such as making a payment or set amount of payments towards their student loan or their highest interest credit card.
- Designate a cash gift that can be used to help them create a retirement account. Thanks to compound interest, it’s the gift that will continue to grow well into the future.
- Give a financial contribution that can be used to create an investment fund or that can be added towards an existing fund.
- Become a mentor to help the graduate transition from school to the workforce and to support them in their job search.
