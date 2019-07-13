GGCC honors first-responders

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce recognized first responders and community members at its public safety ceremony.

Distinguished police officers, troopers, firefighters and EMS personnel received awards for their work and bravery in the line of duty. One K-9 deputy sheriff was recognized for her efforts to put an out of state fugitive behind bars.

“We have a lot of warrants that come through, but for our high profile warrants, we’ll do as much work as we can and put as much effort in as we can, along with all of our deputies into what we can do to get these individuals off the road, back to where they belong” said Casi Meiklejohn.

Over 25 first responders were honored at the event Friday morning.