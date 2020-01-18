Germantown’s historic Cider Barrel makes a comeback

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — When you’re driving on Maryland 355 through Germantown, it’s hard to miss the Cider Barrel.

It’s been there since the 1920s. A man named Andrew Baker wanted a roadside stand where he could sell his cider. This came at a time when alcohol was banned during the prohibition era.

Susan Soderberg, President of the Germantown Historical Society, said that some people called Baker’s secret cider recipe “the best in the world.”

It’s been a Montgomery County landmark for decades, but nothing has been sold out of the Cider Barrel since 2002.

A local woman is bringing the Cider Barrel back to life this Spring.

Laura Richman licensed the Cider Barrel with the goal of creating “another outlet for community farmers, cider makers, and some other individuals, like bakers.”

Soderberg said, “it has been unoccupied for about 15 years now. We really want to have it occupied because historic buildings can be used for all different purposes and that keeps it alive.”

The Cider Barrel was deemed a county historic site in 1989, due to its novelty architecture, Soderberg said.

Renovations are currently underway, they hope to open the Cider Barrel for business later this Spring.