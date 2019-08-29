Germantown man charged with possession of child pornography

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County man was arrested and charged Thursday morning with twelve counts of possession of child pornography.

Maryland State Police arrested Edward J. Henry, 59 at his home after they served a search warrant and found multiple child pornography files on his electronic devices during a preliminary forensic review, police said.

This arrest comes after the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an online investigation for offenders downloading files of child pornography this month. The investigation led to Henry’s home, police said.

Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack, Montgomery County Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the investigation.

Henry is waiting to be seen by a Montgomery County Court Commissioner.