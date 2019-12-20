Germantown man arrested on gun, drug, fraud charges

GLENMONT, Md. (WDVM) — A Germantown man is facing gun, fraud and drug charges after a traffic stop in Glenmont Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery County Police say 25-year-old Dayvon Irving was pulled over on Glenallen Ave when officers smelled marijuana.

They searched his vehicle and found a handgun, ammo, marijuana and a credit card skimming device. Police say that gun was stolen from North Carolina and credit cards found in the car were fraudulent.

Irving has a prior robbery conviction, which makes it illegal for him to possess a firearm. He’s being held without bond.