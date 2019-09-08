Germantown locals prepare for active shooter situation

Saturday's training at Krav Oz in Germantown gave locals a hands-on training experience in physical defense and trauma care.

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Three words are critically important when facing an active shooter situation: “avoid, deny, defend”.

“We all know how to run and hide, but how do we fight?” said Chantell Prestcott-Hollander, of Krav Oz in Germantown. “I know that fear, I was teaching a first-grade class the day the CNN alert popped up on my phone, the day Sandy Hook took place,”

Prescott-Hollander and others at Krav Oz helped to prepare Germantown residents with hands-on training in physical defense and trauma care.

The training taught participants to use their body parts as weapons. Palms can do damage, a hammer fist can help subdue an attacker, and a knee to the chest or groin can put someone in a lot of pain.

The training went over how to recognize different kinds of firearms. Many people at the class said they’d never held a gun before.

Instructors also gave useful tips for incapacitating an attacker with a weapon.