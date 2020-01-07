Pedestrian fatally hit on northbound Georgia Avenue

The first pedestrian death of 20-20 in Montgomery County occurred Monday night.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on northbound Georgia Ave. at Aspen Hill Rd., Montgomery County Police said Monday evening.

“Just before 6:30 p.m. Monday a pedestrian was struck as he crossed northbound Georgia Ave. that a pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.” said detective John O’Brien.

Detectives investigating fatal collision involving a pedestrian NB Georgia Ave @ Aspen Hill Rd / NB Georgia will be shut down while detectives investigate. Adult male pedestrian / Striking vehicle stayed on scene. Nothing further at this time. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 7, 2020

Police shut down Georgia Ave. northbound after a man was struck and killed. The driver stayed on the scene.

Police have not yet identified the victim or the driver but say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news updates and alerts by downloading the FREE LocalDVM news app. Click here to view our apps.