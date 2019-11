ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Sunoco gas station caught fire Friday morning on Route 355 in Rockville. No injuries have been reported. Investigators do not know the exact cause of the fire at this time, but the gas station was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

According to authorities, the fire was discovered when a volunteer fire chief drove past just after 10 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.