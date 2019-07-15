Garlic Festival promotes the herb’s health benefits

Gardening garlic is said to be easy, and experts claim gardening lowers anxiety.

TAKOMA PARK (WDVM) — On Sunday, Takoma Park’s streets were filled with people dying to have a taste of garlic. It was the second annual Garlic Festival and it was a crowd-pleaser.

There was garlic-everything: from aioli sauce to garlic gelato, but the taste is only one of the reasons why the Takoma Horticulture Club organized it.

Tony Sarmiento, named a “Garlic Guru” by the Washington Post, explained garlic’s many benefits.

“It’s good for you in terms of your health,” says Sarmiento, “particularly if you eat it raw. It has all the compounds that will lower your blood pressure and be good for you.”

Sarmiento says one of the reasons to host Garlic Festival is to promote gardening which could help lower anxiety. “Those of use who live in Washington, in big cities, or are hardworking during the week.” he said. “I found gardening to be therapeutic.”

Jacqueline Gertz, an attendee of the festival, relates,”We already garden,” she claims,”It’s really good.”

Not only is gardening an enjoyable hobby, but gardening with garlic is easy, the Takoma Park Horticulture Club said.

Event organizers added that Garlic Fest is something worth checking out to get the scoop on garlic planting.

Sarmiento, “the Garlic Guru” said the next Garlic Fest will be in upstate New York.