Gardner & O’Connor move ahead in Stage One of Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County is now heading into stage one of Gov. Larry Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery.

County Executive, Jan Gardner, and the City of Frederick mayor, Michael O’Connor, said the plan will go into effect on Friday, May 29th at 5 p.m.

Gardner expanded a list of businesses and activities with limitations including retail businesses, hair salons, and barbershops that can resume at 50 percent capacity. Gardner also established morning hours must be for seniors and other vulnerable residents at least one day each week.

Indoor worship facilities may open at 50 percent capacity with no more than 250 people.

Gardner did address in her press conference on Thursday afternoon on why the county did a longer or slower phase-in than other counties.

“Because we have not yet seen a pattern of decline and hospitalization utilization particularly in acute care and ICU beds,” said Gardner.” “…Had issues with the adequacy of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. Testing was still limited, it was limited to people with symptoms or doctors’ orders. And because I wanted to be vigilant in monitoring the situations in our nursing homes to ensure we didn’t have a shift of our residents into the hospital.”

Gardner also announced a new initiative called #LoveFrederick.

She is asking residents to share how they are protecting their friends, neighbors, and employees with the hashtag on social media.