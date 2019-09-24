Gaithersburg pastor charged with attempted rape of minor

Montgomery County Police say Pastor Octavio Cantarero was arrested in connection to the attempted rape of an underage congregation member.

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM) — A Gaithersburg pastor has been charged with the attempted rape of an underage member of the congregation.

According to Montgomery County Police, 42-year-old Octavio Cantarero is a pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Principe De Paz located on Earhart Court.

Cantarero became the subject of investigation in May after the minor reported the sexual offenses.

The victim told police that on January 16, 2019, Cantarero provided the minor with a room at the church with a bed he stated the two would share.

The victim said she woke to Cantarero attempting to rape her, she resisted and he asked that she not tell anyone. Cantarero added that he could help pay for her clothes, rent, and school. He also said that her demons had provoked him, the victim alleges.

A warrant was issued for Cantarero’s arrest on September 16. Detectives say he turned himself in on Saturday.

Anyone who was victimized by Cantarero is asked to contact investigators.