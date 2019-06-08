Gaithersburg mayor names June 7th National Gun Violence Awareness Day

The mayor of Gaithersburg declared June 7th as National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Mayor Jud Ashman declared the 7th of June to be used as a day of remembrance and activism against gun violence.



Ashman adds he feels for our neighbors in Virginia who recently went through the tragic mass shooting and explained the prevalence gun violence has in our society.

Mayor Ashman wants gun violence to cease and thinks by making a National Day of it will bring more awareness.

“It’s a problem for everyone,” says Ashman, “also in honor of national awareness day you are supposed to wear orange.” Mayor Ashman says he wore a tie with orange spots in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and encourages everyone to take time to recognize this day.

