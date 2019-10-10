Gaithersburg man in custody after assault and burglary

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Gaithersburg man is now in custody for assault and burglary in Silver Spring last week.

Montgomery County Police arrested and charged Foday Gassama, 28, after an officer observed him walking on the sidewalk of Lockwood Drive. The officer knew Gassama had a warrant for his arrest for second-degree assault and fourth-degree burglary from a domestic incident on October 4th.

According to the police, the officer approached Gassama and said he was under arrest. After a brief foot pursuit, he was taken into custody. Gassama had a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number. Police say Gassama is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior criminal convictions. He is being held without bond.