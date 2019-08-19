Gaithersburg man arrested for prohibited firearms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Gaithersburg man was arrested and charged with firearm-related offenses following a traffic stop in Gaithersburg Friday.

The Montgomery County Police Department said Andre Duvall, 20, was stopped Friday night around 10 on Frederick Road near Shady Grove Road with three passengers in the car. The officers said they detected a marijuana smell while speaking to Duvall and had him get out of the car. Duvall then tried to flee on foot, but officers apprehended him quickly.

Two loaded handguns found in Duvall’s car, courtesy Montgomery County Police Department.

According to police, officers found marijuana and two loaded handguns while searching the car. They determined Duvall is prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition due to prior criminal convictions.

Duvall is currently being held without bond.