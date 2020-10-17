Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce conducts over 80 ribbon cuttings

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Gaithersburg and Germantown businesses are “back to business and better than ever” and to celebrate this, their Chamber of Commerce did 83 ribbon cutting ceremonies.

A ribbon cutting ceremony symbolizes that a business is ready for customers and is a time for the community to celebrate the hope that increased commerce represents.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted businesses so the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce set out to celebrate prosperity by going business to business with red scissors and ribbon.

This was all done to say thank you for businesses that are ready to serve and to let customers know which places are open and safe.

The overall goal is for these businesses to be able to survive the pandemic and the chamber of commerce is a nonprofit itself. to find out more information visit their website.