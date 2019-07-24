Gaithersburg commemorates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 splashdown

The musuem let kids pretend to be astronauts for the day.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Gaithersburg Community Museum invited locals to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 splashdown in 1969.

The museum lets kids pretend to be astronauts for the day. They got to drink Tang, eat Moon Pies and act out their own Apollo splashdown.

Six-year-old Faith said she’d be too scared to go to the moon one day and that the highest up she’s ever been is above the lanes. This is the last of several museum events to commemorate the moon landing.

“Actually, this is the fourth and final Apollo 11 event that we’re doing this month. A lot of events and activities. About the moon and about rockets, we have telescopes we pull out for people to look at whatever there is to look at. Saturday they were looking at Saturn and Jupiter,” said Karen Lottes, program manager for the GCM.